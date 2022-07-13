Ajmer, Rajasthan, experiences waterlogging due to heavy rainfall.

The Ajmer district of Rajasthan experienced heavy rains that waterlogged streets and roads and disrupted the life of residents. Commuters were having a very difficult time navigating the waterlogged roads.

Several persons that India Today spoke to stated how it was difficult for them to travel and get where they needed to go because of the heavy rain that fell for only about an hour.

‘Rainfall for nearly an hour has resulted in waterlogging, making it difficult for us to navigate. Things will take a turn for the worse when the monsoon arrives in full flow’ the rider of a motorbike told India Today.

Several people also lamented the fact that the administration had not taken sufficient measures to prevent waterlogging despite being aware that heavy rainfall could occur.

Another commuter told India Today that ‘The administration has done little to ensure that lives of the people are not made miserable because of heavy rainfall.’