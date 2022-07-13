Google to slow down hiring, memo to staff; Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, has allegedly warned staff that the internet company will ‘slow down the pace of recruiting for the rest of the year’. The statements come as some economists believe that the United States will enter a recession by the end of this year.

According to an internal message quoted by The Verge, Pichai stated that the corporation must ‘be more entrepreneurial’ and operate with ‘more urgency, sharper concentration, and more desire than we’ve demonstrated on brighter days’. According to the message, Pichai stated that the business ‘isn’t completely suspending recruiting; it’ll still hire engineering, technical, and other essential skills,’ but that the withdrawal will entail ‘pausing development and re-deploying resources to higher priority areas’.

‘For the remainder of 2022 and 2023, we’ll focus our hiring on engineering, technical, and other essential areas, and ensure that the outstanding talent we do employ is aligned with our long-term ambitions,’ he allegedly stated in the memo. During this time, Pichai also stated that the business will redeploy resources to higher priority areas and suspend existing projects. ‘ It’s up to all of us to make the firm more efficient – we’ll be providing more methods for you all to interact and share ideas to help, so stay tuned,’ he added.

Notably, Google is not the only corporation that has suspended recruiting. Uber has stated that it will have to be ‘hardcore about costs,’ while Meta sent a memo to employees warning of ‘serious times’ and fierce headwinds after implementing hiring freezes for some teams. Spotify has also announced plans to slow hiring, and other companies, such as Twitter and Netflix, have recently decided to lay off employees.