National flag, Coast Guard flag found dumped in garbage in Kochi

The Indian Coast Guard flag and the National flag were found abandoned in Kochi, Kerala, prompting to file a case. The flags, according to the specifics, were spotted in the trash on Tuesday.

Locals discovered life jackets and raincoats of the Coast Guard at Irumpanam in addition to the National flag and Coast Guard flags, and they alerted the Hill Palace police.

Also Read: EU recommends second COVID-19 booster dose for people over 60 years

The police speculated that the items may have been sent to the Coast Guard for disposal. A complaint has been filed under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and a case for dumping garbage in a residential area.

Also Read: ‘My only house set on fire, it had 200-year-old paintings and 2,500 books’: Sri Lankan PM