State govt orders closure of schools as COVID-19 cases increase

Due to a high increase of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Manipur government ordered schools to close immediately on Tuesday.

The test positive percentage is over 15%, according to H Gyan Prakash, commissioner of the Education Department, who said in an order that there has been a recent rise in the absolute number of COVID-19 cases.

As per the directive, children less than 12 years have not yet had their first vaccination, considerably increasing their risk of contracting COVID-19.

‘In consideration for the health safety of children, all the schools (government/government aided/ private schools/ schools affiliated to CBSE) located in the state shall be closed for conduct of classes with immediate effect and shall remain closed till July 24 in public interest’, the order read.

59 people tested positive on Tuesday, including 26 men and 33 women. With this, there are 1,37,543 positive instances overall in the state with no fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.