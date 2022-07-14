Staff mass sick leave: Airlines to resolve remuneration issues

IndiGo, India’s low-cost carrier, is working to address employee compensation difficulties after a large number of cabin staff and technicians went on sick leave. IndiGo issued a statement stating that it is in continual communication with its staff in order to address any difficulties or grievances. The airline’s announcement came after a significant number of the airline’s aircraft maintenance personnel went on sick leave to protest their low wages and seek the reinstatement of wages that were cut during the Covid-19 outbreak.

‘IndiGo, as a responsible employer, maintains ongoing communication with its employees in order to address any difficulties or grievances. The aviation sector has been through a terrible period in the previous 24 months. As the economy improves, we are addressing some of the challenges concerning employee compensation. This is a continuous endeavour, and we will continue to solicit employee feedback throughout the process ‘, Indigo stated in a statement. IndiGo also stated that operations will continue as usual, with the inclusion of adding more destinations to its network.

‘Meanwhile, our operations will continue as usual as we add numerous additional locations to our network and look forward to greeting consumers from around India and the world,’ the company said. Earlier in the day, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that they are closely monitoring the situation that has arisen as a result of airline maintenance professionals going on mass sick leave.

A top DGCA official told us that they are monitoring the issue. ‘The DGCA is monitoring the issue. The operations are currently normal. We anticipate a settlement soon ‘, he stated. He also stated that they are in contact with the affected airlines and have requested an expedited settlement. The problem has mainly impacted Indigo’s operations, and it has expanded to other airlines such as Go First.