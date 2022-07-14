Sunil Gavaskar gets honorary doctorate from RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat at Bengaluru University.

At Sri Sathya University in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat bestowed honorary degrees upon six distinguished people, including former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. The signs of the country moving forward are now evident everywhere, Bhagwat stated during his speech at the university’s maiden convocation that day.

‘The signs of India growing by bringing together its knowledge base from the past with the futuristic studies are now visible everywhere. If someone had said 10-12 years ago that India will grow, then we would not have taken it seriously,’ Bhagwat stated during the inaugural convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, Sathya Sai Gram, held in Muddenahalli in the Chikkaballapura district.

However, he said that the nation’s development process began in 1857 and was furthered by Swami Vivekananda. Since science has not yet understood the origin of creation, Bhagwat stated that excellence can only be achieved via spiritual means. Through its random methodology, science tried everything and found that everything is interconnected. According to the RSS Sarsangh Chalak, the connecting factor has not yet been found.