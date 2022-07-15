Judge me by my record, not by my fortune, Rishi Sunak claims

Rishi Sunak, a major contender to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister of Britain, refuted claims on Thursday that he was too wealthy to lead the nation through a recession, asserting that he had the experience to handle difficult circumstances.

Former finance minister Sunak said he didn’t judge people by their bank accounts but rather by their character and hoped others would do the same. Sunak’s resignation last week contributed to the downfall of Johnson’s government.

When asked if he recognised the nation’s financial struggles, he said to BBC Radio: ‘When the pandemic came, I fully appreciated the potential impact it may have on millions of individuals across the nation.’