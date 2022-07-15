Lithuania to permit export of Russian goods to Kaliningrad despite sanctions

Lithuania, a member of the European Union, announced on Wednesday that it would permit goods from Russia that have been sanctioned to pass through its territory on their way to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, reversing its previous position in light of new guidelines from the European Commission.

Following weeks of tension between Moscow, Lithuania, and the European Union that put Europe’s determination to impose sanctions on Russia to the test, the new rules were announced on Wednesday.

Kaliningrad has had some freight transport from the Russian mainland stopped since June 17 as a result of sanctions imposed by Brussels. Kaliningrad is bordered by EU countries and depends on roads and railways that pass through Lithuania for the majority of its supplies.

The restrictions were put in place to prevent specific Russian goods, like vodka and steel, from entering the EU.

Moscow had previously argued that limiting the overland transportation of cargo from Russia to Kaliningrad amounted to an illegal blockade; Lithuania had countered by asserting that it had no alternative but to uphold the regulations put in place by Brussels.

A representative for the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote in an email on Wednesday, ‘this decision, which relaxes limitations on a specific range of products delivered by train, is a display of realism and common sense. However, we continue to have concerns regarding the information in this document.’

The governor of Kaliningrad, Anton Alikhanov, stated on Telegram that the new rules are ‘just the first step needed’ to end the standoff and that his administration will continue to work toward the total abolition of restrictions.