Biden says the United States will continue to be an active partner in the Middle East.

US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the US would continue to be an active and engaged partner in the Middle East, and he urged Arab leaders to see human rights as a powerful force for economic and social change.

‘The United States is invested in building a positive future for the region, in partnership with all of you – and the United States is not going anywhere,’ Biden said in his opening speech to the Arab leaders.

Biden is attempting to write a new chapter in US involvement in the Middle East, hoping to move beyond military conflicts and instead advocate for a region that respects individual nations’ domestic affairs while seeking economic integration and shared defences in the face of Iran concerns.

On his first trip to the Middle East as president, Biden has prioritised a summit with six Gulf states, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq, while downplaying a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.