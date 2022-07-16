Caro Quintero, drug lord wanted for the murder of US agent, captured in Mexico.

Rafael Caro Quintero, a drug lord who was convicted of killing a U.S. anti-drug agent in 1985, was apprehended by the Mexican navy on Friday. The operation cost dearly as 14 military personnel were killed when the mission’s helicopter crashed.

Prior to the Black Hawk helicopter coming down as it was going to land further south, Marines used a bloodhound to track down Caro Quintero in a remote area of the northwest Mexican state of Sinaloa, one of the country’s main centres for the drug trade.

As a co-founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, one of Latin America’s most effective drug trafficking organisations in the 1980s, Caro Quintero gained notoriety and became one of the most sought-after targets for American law enforcement.

The American government welcomed the arrest and declared that it will quickly ask for his extradition.

Juan Gonzalez, a senior adviser for Latin America at the White House, tweeted, ‘This is enormous.’

According to the navy, Caro Quintero was located in shrub land by the military-trained female bloodhound Max, who led her to San Simon in the Sinaloa town of Choix.

According to a Mexican official, the arrest happened as a result of pressure from the US and occurred the same week that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador met with US Vice President Joe Biden in Washington.