Russia bombards Ukrainian cities and claims to be expanding operations.

Russian rockets struck a southern Ukrainian city on Saturday, the latest in a series of bombardments that Ukraine claims have killed dozens of people in recent days, while Moscow’s defence ministry said its forces had been ordered to increase operations.

According to emergency services, two people were killed in the southern city of Nikopol on the Dnipro River after it was hit by more than 50 Russian Grad rockets, according to regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

While the war’s focus has shifted to Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, Russia forces have been striking cities across the country with missiles and rockets in what has become an increasingly attritional conflict.

According to a spokesperson for Ukraine’s defence ministry, only 30% of Russian strikes hit military targets, with the remainder landing on civilian targets. Reuters was unable to verify that claim.

According to Ukraine, approximately 40 people have been killed in such attacks on urban areas in the last three days.

Late Friday, Russian missiles struck the city of Dnipro, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Nikopol, killing three people and injuring 15, according to Reznychenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, which includes both cities.

He claimed that rockets hit an industrial plant and a nearby street. Social media footage showed thick black smoke rising from burning buildings and cars.