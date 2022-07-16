U.S. official claims that Russian officials visited Iran to see drones.

Russian officials are thought to have recently visited an Iranian airfield to see attack-capable drones, according to the United States, according to Jake Sullivan, the nation’s national security advisor.

Earlier this week, the US claimed to have intelligence indicating that Tehran is getting ready to train Russian forces to use up to several hundred drones, some of which are capable of carrying weapons, and provide them to Russia. The foreign ministry of Iran refuted that.

‘We estimate that a display of Iranian attack-capable UAVs was recently given to an official Russian delegation. This is the first time a Russian delegation has come to this airfield for such a display, as far as we are aware ‘According to Sullivan’s remark.

In the statement, there was information on Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that were ‘saw that day by the Russian government delegation’ in satellite images taken on June 8. Similar equipment, according to the report, was displayed for a second Russian visit to the airfield on July 5.

In a phone chat with his Ukrainian colleague on Friday, Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, denied as untrue American claims that Iran had deployed drones to Russia for use in its conflict with Ukraine.

As U.S. President Joe Biden travels to the Middle East, Iran, which has provided UAVs to its allies in the region, announced on Friday the formation of its first navy drone-carrying division in the Indian Ocean.