According to a new study, alien civilizations could utilise simple methods to locate Earth.

Finding evidence of extraterrestrial life in the universe has been the goal of many scientists over the years. Numerous techniques have been tried and failed, including sending radio broadcasts into space and using enormous satellites to hunt for distant galaxies. Scientists have attempted to reverse the situation, trying to figure out how aliens would find humans in the vast universe. A group of astronomers from Japan, Thailand, the UK, and France studied the various ways that extraterrestrial life can detect our existence and focused on a technique known as ‘microlensing.’

According to the study, technological civilizations ‘might theoretically use a long-range detection-method like microlensing to identify the Earth at galactic distance scales.’

Using powerful microscopes to examine the objects, the technique of microlensing is employed to find distant planets or stars. The study is carried out when a star shines brightly for any cause and the atmosphere acts as a lens to magnify the phenomena for those watching it.

According to the paper that was accepted for publication in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope employs a similar procedure.

The study explained that any alien civilisation will be able to spot our planet if they study the Milky Way and depending on the position of the stars, the earth will be shining brightly at a specific point of time. However, this scenario was imagined considering the aliens have the same level of technology.