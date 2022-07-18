Airline regulator ‘cracks whip’ after repeated incidents of ‘technical failures’; Report

Following repeated incidents of technical malfunctions in aircraft, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) tightened regulations for airlines on Monday. The aviation regulator has now mandated that aircraft at base and transit stations be released by certified staffers with an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) Category B1/B2 license and proper authorization from their organisation.

All airlines have to comply with the new regulation by July 28. This comes after spot checks that revealed several technical flaws in flights. On Sunday, IndiGo’s Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precautionary measure after pilots observed a defect in one of the engines.

On Saturday night, an Air India Express flight from Calicut to Dubai was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was detected in the cabin mid-flight. The DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet on July 6 in response to at least nine incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19. All of these incidents are currently being investigated by the DGCA.