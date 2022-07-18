American Senator Bernie Sanders criticises Biden for visiting Saudi Arabia

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders attacked President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia on Sunday, saying it honoured a dictatorship and shouldn’t have happened given that the country’s ruler was involved in the murder of a journalist.

Shortly after the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived on the visit, Biden gave him a fist bump. U.S. intelligence agencies believe that Mohammed bin Salman gave the order for the murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

When asked if Biden should have made the trip, independent Sanders, a member of the Democratic caucus, responded “no, I don’t think so” on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

“You have a national leader who participated in the assassination of a Washington Post reporter. The president of the United States shouldn’t visit that kind of government, in my opinion “added Sanders.

A key area of concern between the two nations is the murder of Khashoggi, a former insider in Saudi Arabia turned critic who had been living in self-imposed exile in Virginia. The de facto Saudi king, Bin Salman, denies giving the order.