Emergency services report six deaths from Russian bombardment in east Ukrainian village.

Six civilians who were taking refuge in a two-story building in the eastern Ukrainian town of Toretsk were killed on Monday when a Russian shell slammed into it, according to the State Emergency Service.

On Facebook, it was reported that rescuers discovered five dead among the debris and removed three individuals alive, but one of them later passed away in the hospital.

“Since early this morning, there has been gunfire aimed at the village of Toretsk. A shell slammed into a two-story structure that was housing people and completely destroyed it “According to the State Emergency Service.

It said the hunt for survivors had been called off in a Facebook post that included images of rescue workers sifting through debris and what was remained of the destroyed structure.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the report’s facts right away. Even though towns have been destroyed and millions of people have fled the conflict, Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, denies intentionally targeting civilians.