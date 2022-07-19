France signs energy cooperation agreement with the UAE

A strategic agreement for cooperation in the energy sector was signed on Monday by the governments of France and the United Arab Emirates, according to the French government.

According to a statement from the French government, the alliance aims to find cooperative investment projects in France, the UAE, or elsewhere in the hydrogen, renewable, and nuclear energy sectors.

This deal ‘will open the door for a stable long-term framework for cooperation, paving the path for new industrial contracts in the currently uncertain energy context,’ it stated.

The agreement takes place during Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-July Nahyan’s 17–19 state visit to Paris, the UAE’s first abroad trip since taking over for his half-brother in May.