Opposition of Thailand questions Prime Minister as the censure discussion begins

In a televised session of parliament on Tuesday, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha resisted charges of corruption and economic mismanagement as a censure discussion got under way in an effort to undermine his credibility ahead of an election that is scheduled for 11 months.

Since a 2019 election saw him retain his position as prime minister in what is now a crowded 17-party coalition, Prayuth, 68, a retired army leader who originally came to power in a coup eight years ago, has won three no confidence resolutions.

Despite polls suggesting a fall in popularity, analysts say his parliamentary majority of 253 seats compared to the opposition’s 208 should assure his longevity.

16 rebel MPs who were kicked out of Prayuth’s Palang Pracharat Party early this year and have promised to vote against him also pose a threat.

Ten cabinet members are also included in the censure, which is in effect until Friday and will be followed on Saturday by a vote of no confidence.