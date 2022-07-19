Russia attacks Ukrainian cities, focusing on gas supplies

Authorities said on Tuesday that Russian forces continued to pound Ukrainian cities, launching missiles at Odesa in the south and cluster bombs at Mykolaiv in the north.

Russia has switched to a campaign of destructive bombardments to solidify and expand its grip of Ukraine’s south and east after failing to take the country’s capital Kyiv at the start of the invasion on February 24.

According to Ukraine, Russian forces have increased long-range attacks on locations distant from the front, killing numerous people in the process. According to Moscow, it is striking military targets.

Russian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claims that throughout the five-month conflict, Russia fired almost 3,000 cruise missiles and an untold number of artillery shells.

Zelenskiy suspended the nation’s security head and top prosecutor over the weekend after alleging that they had not successfully removed Russian spies from their institutions.

U.S. officials said on Monday that Washington would continue supplying intelligence that they have stated Kyiv used to counterattack Moscow’s attacks, notwithstanding his disclosure of Russian penetration of the SBU.

For European nations concerned about the effect of conflict and sanctions on gas supplies, this week could be crucial.

After routine maintenance, Russia’s main natural gas pipeline to Germany, Nord Stream 1, is scheduled to reopen in the coming days. However, Europeans are concerned Moscow might decide to keep the pipeline shut.

According to a letter seen by Reuters, Russia’s Gazprom, which runs the pipeline, has informed clients in Europe that it cannot guarantee gas deliveries due to ‘exceptional’ conditions, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West.