Release of the Liger trailer! In this action-packed drama, Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan excel.

After much anticipation, ‘Liger,’ starring Vijay Deverakonda, has released its spectacular debut trailer, and fans can’t contain their excitement! After giving fans a nude poster and a few sneak peeks, the trailer has finally arrived, and we can confidently predict that the upcoming blockbuster will break all previous box office records. On August 25, the pan-Indian movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The entire cast and crew, including Vijay, Ananya Pandey, and Karan Johar, unveiled the trailer on Thursday in Hyderabad, India.

The two-minute trailer follows Vijay and his mother, who is none other than Ramya Krishnan, on their adventurous voyage. The trailer starts off showing Vijay, who’s playing the MMA fighter entering the boxing league and in the voice-over, his mother, Ramya is calling Vijay crossbreed – son of lion and tiger and further shows his journey from scratch to becoming the MMA fighter & representing his country in the fight. Ronit Roy is playing his coach in the film.

By observing Vijay’s intimidating appearance, we can conclude that the actor gave this movie his all. His ripped physique, acting, badass stunts, and long and high jumps, to name a few, are all of the highest calibre.

With the upcoming movie, boxing superstar Mike Tyson will make his debut in the Indian film industry, and the first two minutes of the compelling trailer give us our first look at him.

The teaser also shows us the less glamorous side of Liger, who stammers, his girlfriend played by Ananya cheats on him, and his struggles from being a tea seller to being an MMA legend, in addition to boxing and mind-blowing acrobatics.

Puri Jagannadh is the director, and Karan Johar’s production firm is funding the movie.