CBSE Class 12 results published; 92,71% students clear exams

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of class 12 examinations conducted in 2022. 92.71% students passed the exam, which is a considerable improvement since 2020 (88.78%) when exams were held last time. In 2021, as many as 99.37% students passed Class 12 but without writing board exams.

Over 33,000 students scored above 95% and 1.34 lakh above 90%, said CBSE. 30% weightage given to term 1 exams, 70% weightage to second term, officials said. Girls outperformed boys by 3.29%. Thiruvananthapuram region records best pass percentage (98.83). On the bottom of the table is Prayagraj region, where only 83.71%. The class 10 results of CBSE will be declared later today.

To check the results, visit- https://results.cbse.nic.in/ or https://www.cbse.gov.in/ . By clicking on the class-wise result link the CBSE class 12 results can be checked. Use roll numbers and school numbers and then the scoreboards will appear on the screen. Students can download the scoreboard and take the printout.