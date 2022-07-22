Decline in YouTube views; ‘Depressed’ student commits suicide

A 23-year-old YouTuber and student committed suicide in the Telangana state neighbourhood of Saidabad Police Station. The victim was identified by police as C. Dheena, a IIITM Gwalior student who lives in Aadarsh Heights in Saidabad. The victim uploaded numerous gameplay videos to the ‘SeLFlo’ YouTube channel, which has approximately 29,000 subscribers.

He jumped off a G+3 structure, according to the police. It was first reported at 5.30 a.m. According to authorities, the victim was depressed due to a variety of life issues, including an alleged ‘lack of guidance’ from his parents. According to police, the engineering student’s disappointments included a lack of viewership on his YouTube channel and a lack of proper career guidance.

The deceased allegedly left behind a suicide note, which he recounted and posted online. Soon after the post was published, fans and followers expressed shock and devastation. Many people tried to persuade him not to do it. The victim’s body was taken to Osmania General Hospital, according to police. An investigation is currently underway following the booking of a case.

According to research, depression affects people of all ages and is one of the most common mental health issues. Suicide is a possibility for between 10% and 15% of depressed people, with 20% attempting suicide. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 29 years old, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).