International students can join recognised online programmes through MEA ‘without a passport’!

New Delhi: International students applying to online programmes recognised or authorised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will not be required to present a passport as identification. ‘ The Second Amendment Regulations, 2022 have changed the compulsory identifier passport’ for international students to any national identity with photograph’ of the country of residence for admissions through MEA in UGC recognized/entitled online programmes,’ said UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar.

This is a significant change to the regulations governing open and distance learning programmes and online programmes that will encourage more international students to enrol in UGC-accredited online programmes at Indian universities, according to Kumar. Under the e-VidyaBharati (tele-education) project, MEA offers scholarships to African students. It intends to award at least 15,000 scholarships to African students over a five-year period. The UGC-approved online programmes are available through the e-VidyaBharati portal, and students are admitted through the MEA.

The MEA discovered that many applications are rejected due to either the submission of an expired passport or the failure to submit a passport. According to officials, the MEA requested that any national identity with a photograph be considered and exempted from the mandatory requirement of a passport in order to secure admission in Indian universities under the e-VidyaBharati (tele-education) project.

Kumar added that this amendment is expected to increase the number of international students enrolled in MEA’s online programmes. However, the UGC clarified that passports will continue to be used as identifiers for all international students who enrol in UGC-recognized and entitled online programmes without using MEA.