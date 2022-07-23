The US is declaring a public health emergency for monkeypox.

The White House stated that it is evaluating whether a ‘public health emergency’ should be declared due to an increase in monkeypox cases.

The White House stated, ‘We’re looking at what are the ways the response could be strengthened, if any, by announcing a public health emergency.’

Even though the government claimed to have sent over 300,000 doses of the vaccine to different states, the US has so far documented 2,593 instances of monkeypox, with 1,470 cases reported just last week.

The US CDC states that monkeypox spreads via close contact and is characterised by symptoms like fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, chills, and tiredness.

According to reports, the first instance of monkeypox in a human was found in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970, and it first appeared in the US in 2003.

The WHO’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported that there were more than 1,000 cases of monkeypox that had been confirmed worldwide in June of this year, at the same time that Britain announced it would provide immunizations to homosexual and bisexual males who had several sexual partners.

The head of the WHO revealed last week that there were over 14,000 confirmed cases in 70 countries, along with five deaths that took place in Africa

According to reports, New York has emerged as the US’s epicentre for the virus, with 390 cases recorded as of July 14; the government plans to increase vaccine dosage in the next weeks.

The US Department of Health and Human Services had said it had ordered 2.5 million doses of the Jynneos vaccine.