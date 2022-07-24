Israeli forces strike a boat off Gaza and kill two gunmen in a fight in West Bank

In an early-morning battle in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli forces killed two Palestinian fighters. Off the coast of the Gaza Strip, they attacked a fishing boat whose two crew members were allegedly smuggling in supplies for Hamas from Egypt.

The extremist Fatah Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades claimed responsibility for the deaths of the two Palestinians at the Nablus home. Six additional people were hurt, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Police reported that when Israeli security officers engaged in gunfire during what seemed to be an arrest operation outside the home of a wanted criminal, they ‘responded with live fire and other measures until neutralising the terrorists within the house and on its roof.’

Naser Estitya, a 60-year-old neighbour, claimed that before the Israelis opened fire on the residence, he heard gunshots coming from within. He claimed that they had been yelling out one individual’s name and requesting that he give up.

Photos taken on the scene revealed that a portion of the top level wall had been demolished.

Senior Palestinian politician Hussein al-Sheikh posted on Twitter, ‘another atrocity done by the occupying troops in the old city of #Nablus, where martyrs have fallen and many wounded. We vehemently condemn this crime and hold the occupation accountable for its effects,’ they said.

US-mediated negotiations to create an independent Palestinian state in East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza broke down in 2014 and have not recovered.