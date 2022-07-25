Boeing Workers To Strike After Deal Rejected; Report

Approximately 2,500 Boeing employees are expected to go on strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after rejecting a contract offer from the plane maker on Sunday. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the strike will begin on August 1 at Boeing manufacturing facilities in St. Charles County, St. Louis County, and Mascoutah, Illinois, after the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 union voted down the contract.

‘We cannot accept a contract that is not fair and equitable, given that this company continues to make billions of dollars each year on the backs of our hardworking members,’ the union said. Boeing, based in Chicago, said in a statement that it is disappointed by the vote, but that it will now implement its ‘contingency plan to support continuity of operations in the event of a strike’.

According to a Boeing spokesman, the contract offer included competitive raises and a generous retirement plan in which Boeing matched employee contributions to their retirement plan up to 10% of their pay. When it releases its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, Boeing is expected to provide an update on its finances. Boeing reported a USD 1.2 billion loss in the first quarter of this year, but the company just announced last week that Delta Air Lines had ordered 100 of its 737 planes.