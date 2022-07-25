EU governments should take action before Covid strikes in winter, an official advises

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a worrying surge in breakouts, and the EU’s health commissioner stated on Monday that member states should begin preparing now.

Stella Kyriakides, the European Commission’s Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, added that there was no room for complacency and that the pandemic was still ongoing.

She told Cyprus state radio that the pandemic had, unfortunately, showed a concerning growth in various nations.

The next pandemic wave cannot and should not burden our economies or our societies further, especially at a time when they are already being impacted by the war and invasion of Ukraine, as well as inflation, she said. For the past two months, she added, we have been preparing for the autumn and winter.

Cyprus-born Kyriakides said the broadcaster that the Commission has requested member states to expedite booster vaccinations for seniors and vulnerable groups right away.

‘These months need to be months of preparation. Therefore, our healthcare systems must be prepared for potential new waves that could, for example, coexist with the seasonal flu,’ she stated.