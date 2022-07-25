Robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger at Moscow Chess Open; Video

Chess is well-known for being a game that requires calm concentration, patience, and strategic thinking. However, a game of chess took a violent turn at the Moscow Open when a chess-playing robot grabbed, broke, and fractured a 7-year-old boy’s finger during a match. According to several Russian media outlets, the robot was reportedly unsettled by its opponent’s quick responses. The incident occurred at the Moscow Open last week (July 19).

According to Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, the robot has previously played several matches without being disrupted. ‘ The child’s finger was broken by the robot. This is, of course, bad,’ said Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, to TASS. According to a video posted by the Baza Telegram channel, the robotic arm pinched the minor boy’s finger for several seconds before the public rushed in for assistance. They escorted the 7-year-old away.

All acquisition that advanced AI will destroy humanity is false. Not the powerful AI or breaching laws of robotics will destroy humanity, but engineers with both left hands :/ On video – a chess robot breaks a kid's finger at Moscow Chess Open today. pic.twitter.com/bIGIbHztar — Pavel Osadchuk ???? (@xakpc) July 21, 2022

Sergey Smagin, vice-president of the Russian Chess Federation, described the case as ‘extremely rare,’ saying it is one of the first he can recall. ‘ After taking one of the boy’s pieces, the robot appeared to pounce’. Rather than waiting for the machine to finish its move, the boy opted for a quick riposte, according to Sergey Smagin. Smagin also stated that the boy appeared to have broken some of the rules. ‘ There are certain safety rules that the child appears to have broken. When he made his move, he didn’t realise he had to wait first,’ Smagin added.

The 7-year-old boy’s name is Christopher, and he is one of the 30 best chess players in Moscow in the under-nine category. The incident fractured the boy’s finger, according to Baza’s report. According to Sergey Lazarev, the child was unfazed by the incident and played a match the very next day.

‘The child played the next day, finished the tournament, and volunteers assisted in recording the moves,’ Lazarev told Tass. While Christopher may not be as traumatised as he should be, his parents have allegedly contacted the public prosecutor’s office. ‘ We will communicate, figure it out, and try to assist in any way we can. The incident was a coincidence and the robot was absolutely safe,’ the vice-president of the Russian Chess Federation, Sergey Smagin, said.