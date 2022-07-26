Delhi Anganwadi workers on Priyanka Gandhi’s protest says, ‘false consolations’

Anganwadi workers questioned Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s support for fired anganwadi workers on Monday, claiming that her gesture was hollow because Congress’ own Abhishek Manu Singhvi was representing the Delhi government in the case against the fired workers.

Priyanka Gandhi spoke out earlier in the day in defence of the 884 anganwadi employees who had their work terminated by the Delhi government as a result of organising a protest and going on strike. The decision was termed ‘unjust’ by Priyanka Gandhi, who asked that the city government reinstate the fired workers right away.

Later, the workers’ union attacked her for staging a ‘farce,’ claiming that the Congress’ own leader was arguing for the government before the Delhi High Court against the fired employees.

According to a statement from the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU), ‘Priyanka Gandhi is ‘supporting’ the struggle of Delhi Anganwadi workers while Congress’ own Rajya Sabha MP and party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi is advocating on behalf of the Delhi government against the Anganwadi workers.’