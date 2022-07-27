These Indian cities will be the first to get Google Maps Street View; See if your city is listed

Google Maps in India has finally received the Street View feature, which is one of the most significant additions to the service. Indians will now be able to see a 360-degree view of landmarks, streets, residential areas, or any other location thanks to this feature. This feature will be useful for those who want to visit a new place or city and want to learn more about it before investing time or money.

Google has collaborated with Genesys International, an advanced mapping solutions company, and Tech Mahindra to provide Indians with a more detailed view of any street or location. The software behemoth has confirmed that it intends to expand this feature to more than 50 cities by the end of 2022. Here are the cities that will be the first to receive the Street View feature.

List of cities that will soon have Google Maps Street View.

-Bengaluru (already available)

-Chennai

– Delhi

-Mumbai

-Hyderabad

-Pune

-Nashik

-Vadodara

-Ahmednagar

-Amritsar

Simply open the Google Maps app, zoom into a road in any of these target cities, and tap the area you want to view to launch Street View. The platform can provide information on local cafes and cultural hotspots. People can also virtually tour their neighbourhood. ‘Street View will help people navigate and explore new corners of the country and the world in a more visual and accurate way, allowing them to fully experience what it’s like to be in these places, right from their phone or computer,’ Google said.

Additionally, the company has collaborated with traffic authorities and aggregators to assist people in eight Indian cities, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Agra, in making informed travel decisions and avoiding congestion zones by providing information on road closures and incidents. Google also announced a partnership with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to provide authoritative air quality information to help Indians make more informed travel decisions. This information overlay can be accessed by tapping the ‘Layers’ button in the top right corner of their Maps app and selecting the ‘Air Quality’ option.