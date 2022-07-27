Tobacco rules will be implemented in New Zealand in an effort to stop youth from purchasing cigarettes.

As the MPs have sworn to eliminate the ‘disgusting and absurd’ dominance of tobacco manufacturers, New Zealand becomes the first nation in the world to introduce laws that will prevent the next generation from being able to legally purchase cigarettes.

On Tuesday, the government revealed new rules in an effort to promote a generation free from cigarette usage. To stop youngsters from purchasing cigarettes, the authorities change the smoking age.

According to The Guardian, these new regulations, which are being examined in the parliament, are believed to be the first of their kind and have drawn criticism for their lack of testing as well as acclaim for their originality.

These laws would significantly lower the amount of nicotine in cigarettes, limiting their availability to special tobacco shops and raising the age.

An associate minister of health named Ayesha Verrall gave the law its initial reading. ‘We have allowed cigarette businesses to keep their market dominance by making their lethal product stronger and more addicting for decades,’ she remarked. It is both revolting and strange. In this country, there are more restrictions on the selling of sandwiches that are safe than there are on cigarettes.

The Guardian stated that she went on to say, ‘Our aim in presenting this bill is safeguarding what is precious: our people, our whnau [families], and our communities.’

The law is currently being discussed in the first reading and is backed by practically all major parties. In 2023, the law is anticipated to take effect and the rules only apply to tobacco products; vaping is still permitted.

The vast majority of the parties agree. The opposition National Party, represented by MP Matt Doocey, noted that while they now support the bill, they have concerns about its experimental nature. While agreeing that the bill should go to a select committee, the Green Party expressed concern that criminal prohibition would drive the sector underground. The Libertarian Act party was the only one to oppose it during the reading.