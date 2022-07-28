44th Chess Olympiad: All you need to know

Chennai: The 44th edition of Chess Olympiad will begin in Chennai today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare the 44th Chess Olympiad open in the grand inauguration programme being organised at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai this evening. Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and other dignitaries will attend the inaugural ceremony .

Prime Minister had also launched the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium in New Delhi on 19th of last month. The torch travelled to 75 locations in the country for over a period of 40 days, traversing close to 20 thousand kilometres.

Also Read; Commonwealth Games 2022: Full schedule of cricket matches

The 44th Chess Olympiad is being held in Chennai from 28th July to 9th August. The Chess Olympiad is being organised since 1927. India is hosting the Chess Olympiad for the first time. The event is taking place in the Asian continent after 30 years. More than 189 countries are participating in the mega event. India is also fielding its biggest ever contingent in the competition comprising 30 players across 6 teams.

Meanwhile, the International Chess Federation or World Chess Federation (FIDE) Congress will be held at Chennai to elect its President on August 7.