44th Chess Olympiad: Pakistan withdraws its team

Chennai: Pakistan government has decided to withdraw its team from the 44th Chess Olympiad. Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar announced this. Pakistan government said India’s torch relay through Kashmir on July 21 as a reason for withdrawal.

‘India chose to politicize this prestigious international sporting event. Pakistan was invited by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) to participate in the Chess Olympiad. A Pakistani contingent was already training for this event’, said Asim Iftikhar in a statement to Radio Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Chess Olympiad will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today evening. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and other dignitaries will attend the inaugural ceremony that will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The Chess Olympiad is being organised since 1927. India is hosting the Chess Olympiad for the first time. The event is taking place in the Asian continent after 30 years. More than 189 countries are participating in the mega event.