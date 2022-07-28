Season 3 teaser for ‘Never Have I Ever’ is now available; Devi and Paxton are now dating!

Devi and her crew have returned! The third season trailer for ‘Never Have I Ever’ was made available on social media on Wednesday. Devi Vishwakumar and Paxton Hall-Yoshida, a new couple in town, are depicted in the teaser as having their ups and downs.

‘Devi and the crew have returned! The third season of ‘Never Have I Ever’ debuts on August 12!’ As it released the new season’s trailer, Netflix tweeted.

The trailer begins with Devi and Paxton walking down their school corridor hand in hand, as everyone around them stares in surprise. The trailer shows steamy makeout sessions between the two, Paxton and Devi take their romance to the next level, but not without a few bumps in the road – whether they be amusing moments like Devi’s shirt getting caught on her head as she tries to take it off, or the mounting pressure of everyone`s eyes on her.

In the trailer, Paxton confesses to Devi that he likes her. He says, ‘I like you.’. Devi responds, ‘Yeah, but why? No one else thinks we make any sense.’

‘No, you don`t think we make any sense,’ Paxton corrects her.

The trailer captures both chaotic and sensitive moments in Devi’s life, true to Mindy Kaling’s inventiveness, but it also suggests a potential new love interest who could upset the already unbalanced dynamics of the love triangle, making the proverb ‘be careful what you thirst for’ ring true.

‘Never Have I Ever’ was renewed for two more seasons last march, with the fourth season concluding the Netflix series run, projected to be released in 2023. One month later, Kaling shared why she feels it`s best for the series to end after four seasons. Kaling in an interview in April said, “Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense.’

They cannot stay in high school indefinitely. We have watched those programmes. For instance, you’ve spent 12 years in high school. What is happening here?

Additionally, as actors age, it becomes absurd to see a 34-year-old actor portraying a 15-year-old, she continued. According to People, Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria said that the streamer is ‘thrilled’ with the comedy-final drama’s two episodes.

‘We are thrilled to have two more seasons of Never Have I Ever. It`s everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart. I love that a story I relate to so deeply – about a young, Indian-American girl – hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone.’

‘We’re eternally grateful to Mindy, Lang and the wildly talented cast. And we can`t wait for everyone to see the final two seasons,’ Bajaria said in a statement. ‘Never Have I Ever Season 3’ is to premiere on August 12.