Korean Students groove to Madhuri Dixit’s this iconic dance number; Video goes viral | Watch

Jul 29, 2022, 10:49 pm IST

 

New Delhi: K-dramas and K-pop have a separate fan base across the world, and now a strong proof has come that the team has a huge liking for Bollywood as well! A video, which shows Korean students dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s song ‘Ghaghra’ from the film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, has gone viral on social media, gaining fans across the globe.

In a recent video that has now gone viral on social media, a group of Korean students, all decked up in beautiful traditional Indian outfits, can be seen grooving to the tunes of the hit item number ‘Ghaghra’.

 

‘Ghagra’ is a popular dance number featuring Madhuri Dixit and Ranbir Kapoor from the 2013 film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. Ever since the video surfaced online, Indian social media users have been sharing and loving it!

