CM MK Stalin says, one language, one culture not possible in India

One language, one religion, and one culture cannot be imposed on India, according to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. ‘One language, one religion, and one culture is not possible in India. Those who promote one language and one religion are trying to break our unity and they are the enemies of India and Indians,’ the chief minister stated in a digital address.

He claimed that strong autonomous states were the only way for India to thrive. Stalin praised Pinarayi Vijayan, his counterpart in Kerala, and said that the coalition between his DMK and the CPI(M) in Tamil Nadu was ‘ideological’ and not just a political one. Stalin criticized the arrest of journalists as autocratic behaviour and claimed that opposition leaders were being ‘targeted’ by the centre.