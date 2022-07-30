IRNA reports Iran has detained Swedish national on suspicion of spying

The official IRNA news agency reported on Saturday that the Iranian intelligence ministry has announced the detention of a Swedish national on espionage-related charges.

IRNA cited a ministry statement as saying, ‘The intelligence ministry stated that a citizen of the Kingdom of Sweden was arrested on espionage accusations.’ The date of the arrest was not specified.

Sweden’s foreign ministry acknowledged knowledge of the incident.

A spokeswoman stated in an email response that ‘This is a known and ongoing case that the Foreign Ministry has been working on for some time.’

The spokeswoman identified the case as involving a Swedish national who was reportedly detained in Iran in May, according to the Foreign Ministry. At the time, Iran didn’t announce that arrest.

According to a statement from the intelligence ministry, ‘The suspect had been under surveillance by the intelligence ministry during several previous trips to Iran because of (their) suspicious behaviour and contacts… for visiting cities that were entirely outside of tourist destinations,’ according to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.