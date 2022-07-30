UP government to build Parshuram circuit, linking five pilgrimage sites

The state government is planning to build a Parshuram pilgrimage circuit, a 500-kilometer-long corridor that will connect five pilgrimages in six districts across Uttar Pradesh. The project, which will cost more than Rs 5,000 crore, is part of the BJP government’s major political agenda in the state. The state is already working on several religious circuits, including the Ayodhya 84 Kosi Marg, Buddha, and Ramayana circuits, in addition to the Parshuram circuit.

The Parshuram circuit will connect Hindus’ faith centre, Naimish Dham, Maharishi Dadhichi Sthal Misrikh, Golagokarnath, Gomti Udgam, Purnagiri Maa’s temple border with Baba Neem Korori Dham, and Jalalabad Parshuram’s birthplace. Sitapur, Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, and Farukhabad are among the six districts of Uttar Pradesh that will be served by this circuit. The corridor will be built in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India by the PWD (NHAI).

Ashok Kanaujia, Chief Engineer NH, PWD, told India Today, ‘The proposal was made, and the circuit will be finished soon. Discussions on the Parshuram pilgrimage circuit proposal have also taken place with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The work will begin as soon as it has been approved. The PWD’s NH Wing has completed the preparations for the circuit’s construction.’