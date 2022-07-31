As the anniversary of the port blast approaches, part of the Beirut silo complex collapses

Nearly two years after a catastrophic bomb that killed more than 215 people and seriously damaged the port, a portion of the Beirut port’s grain silos collapsed on Sunday afternoon, according to a Reuters witness.

Lebanese officials issued a warning last week that part of the silos could collapse as a fire has been burning in the northern part of the silos for almost three weeks, emitting an orange glow at night that can be seen from nearby neighbourhoods.

There were no reports of fatalities or injuries right away.

The fall occurs four days before the explosion’s second anniversary on August 4, 2020.

The explosion, which was caused by a sizable chemical storage facility that had been housed at the port for nearly seven years, left tens of thousands of people homeless and injured thousands of others.

Residents claim that the weeks-long fire at the port rekindled their trauma from the explosion, which no one has ever been found responsible for.

According to officials, the fire at the silos was challenging to put out and started naturally when leftover wheat fermented and ignited.