First grain ship could depart Ukraine on Monday, says Turkish presidential official.

A spokesperson for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated on Sunday that the first grain-exporting ship might leave Ukraine’s ports on Monday.

‘If all (details) are done by tomorrow, it appears that the first ship will depart the port the next day…’

‘At the very least, ships will leave the ports the following day ‘Kalin stated.

In an interview with Kanal 7, Ibrahim Kalin stated that the joint coordination centre in Istanbul will most likely complete the final work on the exporting routes very soon.

Russia and Ukraine are significant worldwide wheat producers, and the agreement they reached last week in Istanbul is designed to both alleviate the food crisis and lower global grain prices, which have soared since Russia’s invasion.

The agreement intends to ensure the secure passage of grain shipments into and out of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and the Pivdennyi port. Moscow accuses Ukraine of impeding supplies by mining port waters.