Russia bombed a city in southern Ukraine, killing a grain exporter, says governor.

According to the local governor, heavy Russian attacks rocked the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv overnight and early Sunday, killing the owner of one of the country’s main grain manufacturing and exporting firms.

Oleksiy Vadatursky, the founder and owner of the agricultural enterprise Nibulon, and his wife were murdered at their house, according to Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim on Telegram.

Nibulon, headquartered in Mykolaiv, a strategically significant city bordering Russia’s occupied Kherson area, specialises in the production and export of wheat, barley, and corn, and also operates its own fleet and dock.

Vadatursky’s death was regarded as ‘a big loss for all of Ukraine’ by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who said in a statement that the tycoon was in the process of creating a modern grain market with a network of transhipment ports and elevators.

Three persons were also injured in the Mikolaiv strikes, according to Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, who added that 12 missiles hit residences and educational facilities. He had previously labelled the strikes as ‘perhaps the most powerful’ on the city in the five-month battle.

On Sunday morning, up to 50 Grad rockets hit residential areas in another southern city, Nikopol, according to Dnipropetrovsk Governor Valentyn Reznichenko on Telegram. One individual was injured.