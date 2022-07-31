Security forces gun down Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in encounter

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized one terrorist affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The terrorist was identified as Irshad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Baramulla’s Pattan.

After getting specific information about the presence of terrorists, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Binner area of the district on Saturday evening. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorist opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated.

‘Killed #terrorist has been identified as Irshad Ahmd Bhat of Pattan #Baramulla, active since 5/2022 & linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. 01 AK rifle, 2 magazines & 30 rounds recovered,’ the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.