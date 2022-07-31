State of emergency declared in Now York over monkeypox

Late on Friday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued an emergency declaration due to the ongoing spread of monkeypox in the state.

Hochul tweeted, “I am establishing a State Disaster Emergency to bolster our current efforts to contain the monkeypox outbreak.

She continued by pointing out that more than one in four instances of monkeypox in the United States occur in New York, which also affects at-risk communities more severely than average.

According to the website of the New York Department of Health, there were 1,383 confirmed orthopoxvirus/monkeypox cases in New York state as of July 29.

The first deaths outside of Africa associated with monkeypox were reported earlier on Friday in Brazil and Spain.

In response to the epidemic of monkeypox, the World Health Organization last week declared a global health emergency, the highest degree of warning.