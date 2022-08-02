BJP MLA asks, ‘Why are all the projects only in Rajgir’

A BJP leader in Bihar, Vinay Bihari criticised Nitish Kumar on Monday, questioning why the projects to build a movie city and an international cricket stadium were moved to Rajgir. Town of Rajgir is situated in Nalanda, the district of the chief minister.

Vinay claims that when he was the state’s minister of art and culture, he wanted an international cricket stadium to be built in Patna, the capital city, but the project was transferred to Rajgir. He also suggested that a film city be built at Valmiki Nagar, but Rajgir picked up the project instead.

Vinay, a fellow Bhojpuri filmmaker, remarked, ‘I wager Nitish Kumar does not know, as much as I do, about filmmaking. I chose Valmiki Nagar because the temperature there is often pleasant, unlike Rajgir, which has an extreme climate.’

The only people who could explain why all of the projects were being brought to Rajgir, according to Vinay, were the BJP’s deputy chief ministers, the arts and culture minister, and Nitish Kumar, the chief minister.

He also criticised the chief minister for the film city and cricket stadium’s slow construction progress, saying that not much had altered since the project’s start in 2014.