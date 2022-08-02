Indian Railways adds extra coaches in two pairs of trains: Full list

New Delhi: The North Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to add extra coaches in two pairs of trains. The national transporter decided to increase the number of coaches temporarily in these trains considering the heavy passenger rush.

This decision will benefit the passengers of Jaipur, Hisar, Secunderabad, and Hyderabad. Now additional berths will be available to the passengers in trains operating between Secunderabad-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Jaipur.

The national transporter will add a second sleeper class coach in Train No. 22737/22738 Secunderabad-Hisar-Secunderabad from August 2 to August 16. It will add a second AC class coach in Train No. 12720/12719 Hyderabad-Jaipur-Hyderabad from August 1 to August 31.