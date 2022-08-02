Man arrested in Coimbatore with ganja infused with chocolate

In Coimbatore, a 58-year-old man was taken into custody with 20.5 kg of chocolate-infused ganja. Police have detained 15 additional people in addition to the primary accused. A case has been filed under the IPC’s sections 272, 273, and 328 as well as numerous sections of the Narcotics Drugs Act.

