Government asks public feedback on ‘app-based’ public bus service!

Premium buses for commuters to motivate them to ditch their vehicles and hop on to public transport. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting to set the work on the Delhi Motor Vehicle Licensing of Aggregators (Premium Buses) scheme in motion. App-based aggregators will ply state-of-the-art, next-generation buses equipped with every modern facility to appeal to those who drive their personal cars.

All buses inducted under the scheme after January 1, 2024, shall be electric only. All buses will be seating-only, equipped with app support, CCTVs and panic buttons, and integrated with the One Delhi app for booking rides and making digital payments. Officials presented Kejriwal with a detailed blueprint for the drafting and implementation of the policy.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the transport department to start working on a scheme for public transport in the capital. This project will serve passengers who desire such a public transport service that meets high standards, comfort, convenience, and efficiency, a statement said. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was also present in the meeting with senior officials of the concerned departments.

Premium bus service will be introduced as a suitable option for private vehicle users so that more and more people can use public transport, says Delhi transport minister Rajesh Gahlot. Each aggregator licensed under the scheme shall operate and maintain a fleet of minimum 50 premium buses to be operationalised within 90 days.

A prior notice of seven days shall be provided to the Transport Department before any changes are made to the existing bus routes. The aggregators will have to determine ‘suitable dynamic’ fare structures for route destinations, it said. Passengers will be able to get tickets only through mobile and browser-based apps and no physical tickets will be issued.

The CNG buses operated by aggregators must not be older than three years, the statement said. There should at least be two active CCTV cameras in each vehicle during the trip with the aggregator having the flexibility to operate mini/midi or standard size buses. The Transport/Police Helpline number (42400400) has to be displayed.