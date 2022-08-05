How to keep the national flag? Step-by-step instructions by the Govt on ‘folding & storing the tricolor’

The Central Government, in preparation for Independence Day and the much-talked-about ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, published instructions on how to fold the national flag correctly. The Ministry of Culture has posted a step-by-step guide on how to fold and store the national flag as the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign gets underway.

How to Fold a Flag Correctly:

Place the flag horizontally.

Fold the saffron and green bands under the middle white band.

Fold the white band so that only the Ashok Chakra is visible with saffron and green banding.

When the process is finished, carry the folded flag on your palms or arms to store it.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the national flag the display picture (DP) of his social media accounts and encouraged others to do the same as part of a Tricolour celebration. Following this, other senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, set the Tricolour as their DP on social media platforms.