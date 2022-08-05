No civilians killed in ‘law & order incidents’ since Article 370 was repealed; Report

On the third anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on Friday, J&K Police said that not a single civilian had been killed in any law and order incident in Kashmir since 5 August 2019, when the centre repealed Article 370. However, 284 people have been killed in terrorism-related incidents in Kashmir since 5 August 2019, including 174 police and security forces personnel and 110 civilians.

