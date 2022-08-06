Do you want to get your hair straightened? Try this homemade herbal cream

Nowadays, a large number of people use permanent hair straightening. Such straighteners degrade the quality of hair and can even burn it. However, here is a solution for your hair-related problems. Without using any chemical hair treatments, this herbal hair straightener cream will give you straight hair.

Materials required: 2-3 spoons cooked stale rice, 1 spoon cream, 1 cup coconut milk, 1 egg white, 1 spoon coconut oil, 1 spoon lemon juice.

Method: First combine the rice, coconut milk, cream and egg lemon juice. Aloe Vera gel can also be used. Mix it thoroughly until the mixture thins out. Add coconut oil and keep it aside for an hour.

Procedure: First, detangle your hair. Apply the mixture to the hair and scalp using a brush and comb. Leave the mixture on your hair for a couple of hours. After that, wash your hair with warm water. Apply this herbal hair straightening cream twice weekly for best results.